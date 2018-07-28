Hundreds of poppies created at monthly club in Warwick tea rooms

Hundreds of poppies have been made at a monthly club at a tea rooms in Warwick.

Over the last few months a ‘Poppy Club’ has been running at Thomas Oken Tea Rooms.

It has been meeting monthly for people to knit and talk and to produce poppies for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

The monthly meetings have now come to an end and last week Jo Hobbs, owner of the tea rooms found that nearly 500 poppies have been made by the monthly meetings.

The Warwick Poppies project is urgently appealing for anyone with poppies at home to send them in by the end of July to help them get a head start with their display.

