In pictures: Art in the Park 2018 in Leamington

Photographer Linda Scanell has kindly provided us with shots from this year’s Art in the Park event which was another success.

The event, which took place in Leamington’s Jephson Gardens and also at the Pump Rooms, welcomed thousands of visitors who enjoyed art, music, dance. fun activities and interactive displays.

Hundreds of artists had their work on display and on sale throughout the two-day festival. Festival director Carole Sleight said: “Our fifth Art in the Park Festival was spectacular as the gardens were buzzing with more artists, stunning music, incredible workshops and activities to inspire and entertain.

We could not have achieved this without the support from Arts Council England and many local sponsors and grant providers.

The festival could not happen without our volunteers and support from our community.

We had a record-breaking number of visitors and are proud that we have put Leamington Spa firmly on the map as a cultural destination.

Plans are already in place for next year’s event.

