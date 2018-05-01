In pictures: Eco day in Leamington and Warwick highlights importance of ‘green travel’

Walkers and cyclists highlighted the importance of ‘green travel’ at an event in Leamington and Warwick on Sunday (April 29).

The Eco Fun Day, organised by the Action 21 charity, included a family walk or cycle from St Nicholas Pak to the Pump Room Gardens where several stalls were set up.

Exhibitors showed off the wide range of work being done in both towns to save the environment.

The Sambassadors of Groove helped to draw people in, as did the range of electric cars, bikes and hoola hoops while free hot drinks and earnest chats about walking, cycling and other sustainability issues provided a warm buzz throughout the day.

John Armstrong, chairman of Action 21, said: “To have attracted so many people in such weather shows that the people of the Warwick district care about our planet and are keen to join in with a variety of meaningful actions.”