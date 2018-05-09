IN PICTURES: Fire destroys 100-year-old ranger hut in Warwick park

Over the weekend fire fighters were called out to a major fire in a park in Warwick.

The fire, which is thought to have started around 3am on Saturday, was located at the rangers hut in St Nicholas Park.

Two crews from Leamington fire station were sent to the scene.

The fire completely destroyed the rangers hut, which was used by the Warwick District Council rangers.

The hut was constructed in 1913 and St Nicholas Park itself opened in 1933.

Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “The Ranger Hut was used on a daily basis as a base for our rangers who patrol the park and car parks in Warwick.

“Our priority over the bank holiday weekend was to make the area safe for park users and neighbouring properties.

“We are extremely disappointed that such an old building has been destroyed by fire, we are awaiting the results of the fire investigation before work begins to clear the site.

“No decision has been made at this stage about whether the hut will be replaced.”