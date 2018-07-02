IN PICTURES: Fun in the sun at Kenilworth Carnival 2018

Plenty of Kenilworth residents braved the heat to enjoy this year’s Kenilworth Carnival, which was held over two days instead of one.

The parade of floats and walkers set off from Forrest Road on Saturday June 30. Although four floats dropped out with about a week to spare, around 100 walkers headed along the route - far more than usual.

This was followed by entertainment, a funfair and food and drink in Abbey Fields.

And on Sunday July 1, the fun continued with a second event - Picnic in the Park, which featured live music, games for kids and a champagne and prosecco bar.

The carnival’s president Cllr Richard Davies felt extending the event across two days was a success, and said Picnic in the Park could make a return next year.

He said: “There was a great atmosphere on Sunday. Lots of people with young families came, which was great.

“Picnic in the Park was just a way of carrying on the carnival atmosphere, and it that sense it worked really well.”

Cllr Davies paid tribute to the hard work of the carnival’s committee, who he said were ‘exhausted’ by the end of Sunday due to the searing temperatures over the weekend.

He added: “It must have been the hottest carnival since 1976 - it was absolutely baking.

“But bearing in mind the heat, there was a jolly good turnout.”