IN PICTURES: Inside the redeveloped St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre in Warwick

The new state-of-the-art facilities at a leisure centre in Warwick officially opened to the public last weekend.

On Saturday (March 24) the new facilities, which includes new studios and fitness suites, were open to the public.

The new facilities were part of the major redevelopment work at the leisure centre, which also saw the swimming pool and changing rooms being refurbished.

The work was being done by construction company Speller Metcalfe.

Earlier this month we were invited along to have a sneak peek at the work going on at the leisure centre but equipment was yet to be installed.

There are now two group exercise studios and a fitness suite that has 80 workout stations. The new gym is triple the size of the previous gym.

The two new group exercise studios now offer 26 classes each week, nearly double the number of classes previously available.

Warwick District Council appointed award-winning leisure operator, Everyone Active to manage its leisure facilities across the district in June last year. As part of the partnership, both organisations aim to improve the health and wellbeing of the local community by offering a wide-range of activities to support everyone’s fitness journey.

Toni Gaskins, area contract manager for Everyone Active, said: “We are really excited that the new fitness suite and group exercise studios are now open at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre for everyone in the local community to enjoy.

“We look forward to working with local residents to support their journey to leading healthier and more active lifestyles.”

Councillor Michael Coker, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Culture, said: “I’m delighted to see our ambitious leisure redevelopment plans being realised.

“The wonderful new facilities in Warwick are as good as any in the country and I very much hope that local people will come along and try them out.”

Des O’Neill, Group Managing Director at Speller Metcalfe, said: “It’s great to see the leisure centre in action.

“The redevelopment of the centre has resulted in fantastic facilities for members and created employment opportunities for local companies throughout the project.”

An official opening event of the revamped leisure centre will take place on April 21 and members of the public are invited to go along.

An Olympian, who is yet to be named, is also due to appear at the event.