In Pictures: Leamington Carnival 2018

Leamington Carnival’s organisers have hailed this year’s event as a success but are also appealing for sponsorship to ensure that it can take place again in 2019.

Thousands of people lined the streets for the carnival procession which, followed a different route through the town centre this year starting at the Campion Hills where the floats, drivers and walkers assembled.

More than 15 organisations including nursery schools and sports teams took part and helped to raise funds for good causes in and around the town.

Steph Manning, deputy event manager, said: “Saturday’s carnival was a massive success, we were so thrilled to see thousands of spectators who lined the streets all getting involved in the parade.

“The new route worked better and we’ve received such lovely comments about the parade. “

“A massive well done to Warwick Nursery for winning 2018 Best Dressed Float.”

“It was a bright and colourful parade and all the float participants did so well in decorating their vehicles.”

As with recent years, the event also included a festival at the Pump Room Garden which featured live music on a band stage hosted by the Leamington-based digital radio station Fresh Coventry and Warwickshire, more than 50 stalls and a fun fair.

The carnival was brought back as an event in 2014 after a hiatus which started in 1998.

The event was cancelled for 2015 after the organisers struggled to recruit enough volunteers to help out.

But it made another comeback in 2016 despite fears that a procession might not be included.

The event costs about £6,000 and requires the backing of businesses and organisations to go ahead.

Jamie Walker, Event Manager said:”This carnival is funded by sponsorship, without this the carnival wouldn’t exist.

“We’d like to thank Warwick District Council, BID Leamington, Fresh Coventry & Warwickshire, Kumon and Barkers Amusements.

“There is huge potential for this event and each year attracts more and more visitors to the town, but to enable the event to grow we need more sponsorship.”

Anyone who is willing to support the 2019 event is encouraged to contact the carnival team by emailing the organisers at info@leamingtoncarnival.org.uk