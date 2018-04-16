In pictures: Leamington Comic Con 2018

Comic book fans came in cosplay to All Saints Parish church in Leamington on Saturday for the town’s fourth annual celebration of their hobby.

The event featured a cosplay competition and appearances from renowned comic book creators and artists.

This year’s event featured Judge Dredd co-creator John Wagner, who launch his new book Rok of The Reds giving attendees the chance to purchase copies before it officially hit the shelves today.

And Marvel writer Al Ewing gave advice on how to break into the industry.

Dan Mallier, Event Organiser, said: “The fourth Leam Comic Con was a total blur of comics, colour and laughter. Our event focuses on keeping comic con about comics, so it was great to see the Church packed to the rafters with comic-book fans, cosplayers and families looking to celebrate the awesome medium of comic-books and enjoy a fun day out. We’d like to thank the town and those visiting for their continued support for our independent event.”