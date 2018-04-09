In Pictures: New children’s play village in Warwick officially opens

A new children’s play facility in Warwick has now officially opened.

The new attraction, which is called ‘Children’s Play Village’, opened on April 3 in Hampton Road.

Children’s Play Village is being created by Shelley Corbett and Alan Gleeson and has been in the making for two years.

Shelley said: “We started looking at the concept around two years ago and we wanted to create something special for children to play in and enjoy with their families.

“We decided to focus on imaginative and physical play.

“We both have business backgrounds but this is our first play village. This was something that got our imaginations going and ticked all of our personal passion boxes.”

The pair both live in Sutton Coldfield and decided that the Warwick site was the best place for their new venture.

The play village offers children the opportunity to role play in different settings such as a florists and a construction site, where they can let their imaginations take over.

