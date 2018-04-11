In Pictures: Town Criers competition in Warwick

Town Criers gathered in Warwick last Saturday for the Warwick Court Leet Town Criers Competition.

The criers taking part came from: Royal Wootton Bassett, Nailsworth and Tetbury, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Middlewich, Sandwell, Lichfield, Henley-in-Arden, Shipston on Stour, Cannock Chase, Bromsgrove and Bishop’s Stortford.

Prior to the competition the Criers accompanied by Stephen Cross, Mayor of Warwick, Jayne Topham, Town Clerk and Steward of Warwick Court Leet and members of the Court Leet in a parade through the Market Square, where Warwick Beadle and Town Crier, Michael Reddy formally announced the opening of the event, as host.

Each competitor had to deliver two “cries”, one on their home town and one relating to World War I.

The winner of the event was Kevin Ward from Bromsgrove.