IN PICTURES: Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival 2018

The annual Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival returned to the town last weekend.

This year the event took place at a new venue - the Westend Centre Marching Band HQ, Hampton Road.

Warwick Court Leet, who organise the festival, laid on 85 different beers from all over the country, 26 different ciders, some of which came from a relatively new cidery in Napton village.

For the first time ever, a Prosecco bar was provided which proved to be very popular with the visitors.

A spokesperson from Warwick Court Leet, said: “We would like to thank Cllr Richard Eddy, Mayor of Warwick for officially opening the event.

“Together with his consort Mark Robertson, (also a Juror of Warwick Court Leet) the Mayor served customers with their choice of beer.

“Over 110 other volunteers gave their time to serve the beers, ciders and Prosecco and undertake other organisational duties to ensure the event ran smoothly.

“A cheque for £2,000 from the Warwick Court Leet Beer Festival Fund was presented to support Warwick Hospital’s Birth and Babies Appeal. Anna Jackson, fundraising co-ordinator received the donation on behalf of the appeal as was also very happy to enjoy a sample.

“The event would not be possible without the generous support of over 100 different sponsors and organisations who sponsored beers and ciders or purchased adverts in the Tasting Notes.

“Special thanks also to the team from Warrington’s of Warwick who generously gave up their lunch hour to help lift all the heavy barrels of beer into place”.

Throughout the festival, over 20 bands performed on stage in the large newly refurbished hall and the Marching Band team provided the catering throughout the event.