Independent shoe shop for children to open in Leamington

Cotton Nappy Company founder and businesswoman Anna Leeksma is opening an independent shoe shop for children in Leamington.

Naturally Kids Shoes, on Russell Street, will open on Saturday and will stock a wide range of brands including Start Rite, Bobux, Petasil, Superfit, Froddo, Saltwater, Livie & Luca and many more.

Trained fitters will be on hand to ensure the perfect fit for growing feet. Anna is a former midwife and a mother-of-four who has successfully run the award winning Cotton Nappy Company since 2006 and launched sister shop Naturally Baby, complete with Car Seat Safety Centre, in November.