Inflatable family fun day coming to Warwick

An inflatable family fun day is coming to Warwick this weekend.

The fun day will be taking place on both Saturday and Sunday at the Racecourse.

The flyer for the Inflatable family fun day. From Inflatable Family Fun Day Facebook page.

There will be 15 inflatables slides, a bouncy castle and a obstacle course for children.

Each session last three hours and costs £7.

Sessions start at 10am and 2pm

On the event Facebook Page it says: “We are delighted to announce that we are visiting Warwick Racecourse on the 28th & 29th of April.

“We will be bringing the UKs biggest and best inflatable play park to Warwick Racecourse, showcasing some of the UK’s biggest slides and bouncy castles.

“Sessions start at 10am and 2pm, lasting three hours all for £7 per child. The age range for this event is tow to 12 years.

“Just come along to one of our sessions and pay on the gate, with all accompanying adults free of charge!.

“We also have free on site parking.”

For more information and updates click here