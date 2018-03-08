Inspectors praise Hospital Trust that looks after Warwick Hospital

Inspectors have said the Trust which looks after Warwick Hospital has improved.

In a report published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) the South Warwickshire NHS Trust was given an overall rating of ‘Good’.

This was an improved rating compared to their previous inspection in March 2016 where the Trust had been given a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’.

Areas that have been highlighted by the CQC are maternity, out of hospital services and the hospital’s end of life care.

Trust chairman Russell Hardy said: “It is fantastic that the Trust is now formally recognised by the CQC for the high quality services it provides.

“It is great to be part of such a forward thinking organisation that continually strives to improve the health and wellbeing of our local communities.

“I am always inspired by the teams at the Trust and think that this new rating is a true reflection of all of their hard work.

“It is also great to see a good rating against well led reflecting the quality of our leadership across the organisation and in particular our Executive team.

“Looking to the future we will continue to work with partners across health and social care and the voluntary sector to focus on helping people stay healthier for longer.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank not only the teams at the Trust, but all of the dedicated volunteers that tirelessly support us and provide vital services.”

Chief executive Glen Burley, said: “I have always known that our teams deliver first class care, so I am delighted that we now have a rating more reflective of the high quality services we provide.

“The CQC report highlights lots of positive findings, which I am extremely proud of.

“We should however strive for even higher standards and to support this we are taking on board all of the points raised by the CQC and addressing their recommendations.

“We are also reviewing our strategy and firmly placing innovation at the heart of everything we do.

“We employ some of the most dedicated, talented and compassionate staff in the country and this is what makes the Trust so special.”