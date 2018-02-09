Is historic Fusilier Museum in Warwick set to close?

A volunteer at a military museum in Warwick is appealing for the public help to persuade trustees to keep the museum open.

David Sutcliffe, who is a volunteer at the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (The Royal Warwickshire Regiment) Museum, is calling for support to help keep the museum open after he claims volunteers and staff were told about its scheduled closure.

The museum, which is in St John’s House, is home to 300 years of history of the The Royal Warwickshire Regiment.

David said: “This museum tells the story of the Regiment from it’s founding in 1674 to the present.

“However, this record of over 300 years of service by Warwickshire soldiers is scheduled for closure.

“In a shock announcement by the museum’s trustees to volunteers and permanent staff just before Christmas 2017, they stated that they proposed that the museum would become a ‘virtual’ on-line museum, with a possibility of small static unstaffed displays at various public schools and TA centres.

“Eventually the existing museum would close, artefacts would be ‘digitised’, put on line and thereafter presumably put into storage or sent for disposal.

“I feel that the trustees, who are mandated to preserve the museum, which is a charity, are being negligent in their duties by closing the museum down.

“This museum is the last link with one of the most famous Regiments in the British Army which recruited all over the Midlands, especially the cities of Birmingham and Coventry.

“I therefore urge your readers to help persuade the trustees to do their job and keep the museum open.”

The Courier is in the process of contacting the Museum Trustees for a comment.