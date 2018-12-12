Is Leamington's Foundry Wood special to you?

The team behind urban community woodland Foundry Wood are looking for local support.

Leamington Spa Town Council is asking local residents which green spaces are 'demonstrably special' to the community and Foundry Wood is in the running but needs public backing.

The former railway sidings off Princes Drive in Leamington has been nominated as a space that is of particular importance and that should be designated as a Local Green Space.

People are being asked to vote, detailing which criteria an area meets. Each space nominated meets one or more of the following criteria to demonstrate particular local significance:

- Beauty

- Historical significance

- Recreational value

- Tranquillity

- Richness of wildlife

Trustees and volunteers who look after and run the wildlife haven and educational site hope people will support Foundry Wood's nomination. To help send an email to:

admin@leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk before Wednesday December 19, stating clearly which of the criteria above you believe Foundry Wood meets, and let them know how well-used and loved it is.

The programme of events at Foundry Wood continues with Ecotherapy on Tuesday December 18 and Singing for Joy on Wednesday December 19 before taking a break for Christmas.