Burglars stole jewellery after breaking into a Kenilworth home this week.

Between 12.05pm and 8.20pm on Monday November 19, offenders entered a home in Malthouse Lane through a first floor window.

The burglars made an untidy search of the house before stealing jewellery.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 382 of November 19.