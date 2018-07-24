Jurassic fossils on display at Warwick museum

A collection of Jurassic Fossils is currently on display at a museum in Warwick.

The Market Hall Museum in Warwick has received a loan of a collection of Jurassic fossils that will be on display to the public over the summer.

Some of the fossils on display.

The fossil shells, many of which are from Warwickshire, belong to local collector Nic Reast.

Nic has spent hundreds of hours preparing the specimens from solid rock, resulting in the fossils now on display.

Nic said: “I’ve been lucky enough over the years to have found some nice fossils, but they deserve to be shown, not hidden away.

“So I’m very pleased some of my finds have been chosen to be put on display at the museum, allowing them to be viewed and hopefully appreciated by the public.”

Jon Radley, Curator of Natural Sciences says: “Nic’s amazing fossils give us a tantalising glimpse of life in Jurassic seas, nearly 200 million years ago.

“Without collectors like Nic within our community, scientifically valuable and inspirational fossils would go unnoticed, or be lost forever.

“We’re very grateful for the loan, and hope that our summer visitors enjoy them.”

The fossils can be seen on display on the first floor of the Market Hall Museum throughout the summer.

The museum is open Tuesdays to Sundays 10am to 5pm.

Entrance to the museum is free but donations are welcomed to support the museum.