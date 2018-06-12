Kenilworth and Burton Green residents asked to vote on police priorities

Kenilworth and Burton Green residents can now vote on what police should focus their efforts on in the two areas over the next few months.

After speaking with residents and looking at trends, the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team has listed five priorities before the next Kenilworth Community Forum, to be held at 6.30pm on Tuesday June 26 at the Senior Citizens Club in Abbey End.

There will be a further opportunity to contribute at the forum.

Voters can choose to support speed checks and monitoring in either Cromwell Lane, Burton Green or Dalehouse Lane, Kenilworth to prevent and deal with speeding motorists.

This aims to reduce speed, educate motorists and provide reassurance to the nearby community.

Voters can also support school safety patrols at either Clinton Primary School or St Nicholas Primary School to prevent and deal with road related issues outside the schools during drop-off and collection times.

Finally, voters can choose to support anti-social behaviour patrols at parks, recreational areas and open spaces in Kenilworth to prevent and deal with anti-social behaviour and to provide reassurance to the community.

The vote is now live and will be open until Monday June 25.

The priorities agreed last community forum held in February were increased patrols in Kenilworth town centre to deter theft and anti-social behaviour, speed checks in Cromwell Lane, and anti-social behaviour patrols in St John’s ward.

Vote online by clicking here, or attend the forum in person.