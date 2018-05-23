Kenilworth bookshop enjoys 50th birthday celebrations

Staff and customers of a Kenilworth bookshop enjoyed celebrating its 50th birthday this week.

Kenilworth Books in Talisman square marked the big day on Monday May 21 with a party with bubbly and homemade cake baked by Tamsin Rosewell, who works at the shop.

Owner Judy Brook said: "It was a lovely day. We had lots of people come by and see us."

When asked whether she thought the shop could continue for another 50 years, Judy said: "I really, really hope so. I might not be here myself, but wouldn't that be fantastic? I don't think people will stop reading."

Although Kenilworth Books in its current form has not been in the town for a very long time, its history as an independent bookshop can be traced back 50 years.

The first version of the bookshop, The Chapter House Bookshop, was opened in 1968 by Norman Stevens, a member of the Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society, at its first site in Priory Road.

And Norman popped into the shop on the day to celebrate the occasion.