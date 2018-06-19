Kenilworth boy with severe epilepsy will be granted licence for cannabis treatment

A six-year-old Kenilworth boy with severe epilepsy will finally be granted a licence to treat his condition with cannabis by the government after a long battle.

Alfie Dingley suffers from a very rare form of epilepsy known as PCDH19, which causes him to suffer intense ‘clusters’ of seizures. This often puts him in hospital and interferes with his schooling.

Hannah Deacon (left) has been fighting for her son Alfie to receive cannabis treatment

His mother Hannah Deacon applied to the Home Office for a licence to treat him with medical cannabis in April, but had heard nothing despite the Prime Minister Theresa May saying the application would be dealt with 'speedily'.

But speaking in the House of Commons, Home Secretary Sajid Javid MP said a licence will be granted today (Tuesday June 19).

His decision comes after Billy Caldwell from Northern Ireland was also granted a licence for cannabis oil treatment after it was seized from his mother at the airport upon arriving in the UK from Canada.

Mr Javid said: "Earlier today, the Policing Minister (Nick Hurd MP) spoke to Alfie Dingley's mum, Hannah Deacon, and informed her that we will issue a licence for Alfie later today.

"As a father, I know there is nothing worse than seeing your child suffer. I would do anything to take away their pain. That is why I have the utmost sympathy for Billy Caldwell, Alfie Dingley, and many others like them - and for their parents, who have been under unimaginable stress and strain.

"I am sorry she's had to wait so long and she's had to go through all the distress she's faced. I'm grateful to the Policing Minister for all the work that he's done, and also to her MP (Jeremy Wright)."

And Mr Wright, the MP for Kenilworth and Southam, said: "I am delighted to receive the news today that a license will be issued to allow Alfie Dingley to have the medication he needs. I pay tribute to Alfie’s family for the dedicated and dignified way they have campaigned for this result."

Hannah Deacon has been contacted for comment.