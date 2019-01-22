Kenilworth 'burglary roadshow' will give advice on how to protect home from criminals

A ‘burglary roadshow’ is being organised in Kenilworth to give residents advice on property security after an increased awareness of burglaries in the town.

Residents had raised concerns with town councillors about what could be done to tackle burglary in Kenilworth.

The roadshow will give residents advice on how to protect their property from burglars

The latest figures show there were 21 burglaries reported in November 2018 - the highest recorded monthly figure since March 2011.

After town and district councillor Pat Cain had discussed the issue with Kenilworth PCSO Craig Ricardo, it was decided more advice should be given to residents on how to protect their properties.

The roadshow will be held on Saturday February 16 at the Senior Citizens Club in Abbey End, and will start at 1.30pm. PCSO Ricardo will be there, as well as Chris Cade from Warwickshire Neighbourhood Watch and Alex Gloster, a cyber crime advisor.

At a town council meeting on Thursday January 17, councillors decided to spend up to £1,000 to promote the roadshow.

Cllr Cain said: “This is simply to do with burglary and how to protect your home.

“Fear of crime is horrible, especially if you’re old and on your own. Hopefully people will come down the the roadshow to get advice.

“It’s a little cost that might help a lot of people.”

Although November showed a spike in burglaries, levels of recorded burglaries have been relatively steady in Kenilworth.

There were 132 burglaries from December 2017 to November 2018 inclusive, compared to 138 the year before and 117 the year before that.

However, there were just 97 burglaries recorded in Kenilworth between December 2014 and November 2015.