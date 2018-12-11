Kenilworth café holding party for those on their own this Christmas

A Kenilworth cafe is inviting people who will be alone on Christmas Day to join them at its Christmas party this year.

Alexa Lauren Patisserie in High Street has been welcoming people who have nowhere else to go on Christmas Day to their parties since 2015.

Kirsten Howe, who owns the cafe, has her Christmas dinner with around 30 of her extended family at the Virgins and Castle pub across the road. Her mother, Laurie, is the pub’s landlady.

But this meant the cafe is always left unoccupied over Christmas Day. And Kirsten thought the space could be put to better use by hosting parties for those who are less fortunate.

Kirsten said: “I’ve just had this big, empty space and I thought I should open it up for people who are lonely at Christmas.”

Usually, only around five or six people turn up, but Kirsten hoped more would come along this year.

She added: “It’s not quite as big as we’d like it to be. I don’t think I’m great at promoting it, but I’ve posted flyers online and around town. The more, the merrier.”

Although the parties are usually held in the cafe, this year’s party will be held at the Virgins and Castle.

The party will run from 11am to 3pm, with a full Christmas dinner to be served. Kirsten will be in charge of the cooking, and will be providing products from the cafe, such as homemade mince pies, to serve on the day.

Kirsten also encouraged people to donate presents for the guests ahead of the party. Anyone wishing to do this can simply head to Alexa Lauren Patisserie or the Virgins and Castle to drop them off.

Anyone wishing to attend, or who knows someone who would like to go, should either call Alexa Lauren Patisserie on 01926 259719, or The Virgins and Castle on 01926 853737. Transport can be arranged.