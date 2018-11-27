Kenilworth dance school's 25th anniversary raises more than £300 for charity

A Kenilworth dance school raised more than £300 for charity during its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Alison Fuller's School of Dance celebrated the milestone at Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club on Saturday November 17.

Alison Fuller with some of the girls with the cheque for Myton Hospice

The anniversary was combined with its Presentation Day, where many girls at the dance school received awards, as well as a fundraiser for Myton Hospice.

A cake sale, raffle and 'guess the bear's favourite cake' all helped raise £315.50 for the charity.

A cheque was handed to Myton Hospice yesterday (Monday)

Alison said: "It was lovely to be able to hand over the cheque to Louise from Myton Hospice on Monday. The amount we raised was wonderful."

