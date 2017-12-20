Kenilworth day centre's staff battle through icy conditions to give Christmas cheer to Kenilworth residents

Icy roads and freezing temperatures did not stop staff from a Kenilworth day centre from bringing Christmas cheer to several elderly Kenilworth residents

Waverley Day Centre's volunteer drivers, who give lifts to members who struggle to get to the centre on their own, headed out in the icy conditions last Tuesday to make sure the members were able to attend.

And the centre has also been keeping spirits up with three Christmas parties on Friday December 8, Thursday December 14 and today (Wednesday December 20), complete with Christmas dinner and carols.

Kenilworth mayor Cllr Kate Dickson was a special guest at the second party.

Waverley Day Centre's manager Anne Cross said it was important to make sure the older population in Kenilworth were still thought about at Christmas.

She added: "We're lucky some people have somebody to go to. But for some of our ladies and gentlemen, it may be the only parties they go to.

"It's like a big family here - it's so nice that they have someone they still connect with.

"Some of them wouldn't come out unless they used our transport. It's a big lifeline for us. We still provided meals on all of the snow days and were making sure they got out safely.

"I was very proud of everybody for that."

The centre, based in Waverley Road, provides meals, activities and company for elderly people in Kenilworth.

Included in the day price, which ranges from £20 up to £36 depending on the level of individual care needed, are transport, tea and coffee on arrival, a hot home-cooked two course meal and a variety of activities before transport home.

Less well-off attendees can apply to Warwickshire County Council to pay for the service, depending on their income and needs.

Activities held at the day centre include board games, musical events, quizzes, nail care and seated exercises.

And Anne said the three Christmas parties were a 'lovely' way to sign the year off before the centre closes for two weeks over Christmas, although she joked Waverley's cook was tired of cooking turkey.

She also said the centre tries to help people who may have to spend Christmas on their own.

Anne said: "We try and make sure our members will have something going on, and if not, we will start to explore options. We'll maker sure everybody's OK."