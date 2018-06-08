Kenilworth gardener gets extra help from Lions and Soroptimists

A Kenilworth gardener has been given some extra help by the Kenilworth Lions and Soroptimists.

Joan Chatwin, who is often helped with her gardening by the Soroptimists, was donated an outdoor table suitable for potting up her plants by the Lions.

John Whitehouse of Kenilworth Lions said it was a great example of two local organisations working together to support their community.

For more information about the Lions and Soroptimists, visit their websites at kenilworthlionsclub.co.uk and sigbi.org/kenilworth-and-district respectively.