Kenilworth gardens will open to public for charity

editorial image

Several Kenilworth gardens will soon be open for the public to view in order to raise money for a national charity.

Gardens at Beehive Hill Allotments, Fieldgate Gardens, 1 Fieldgate Lawn, 7 Fieldgate Lawn, 14c Fieldgate Lane, and St Nicholas Parochial Hall will all be open for people to view in aid of the National Garden Scheme (NGS), a supporter of several different charities.

The event raises money for the National Garden Scheme, which donates to several charities.

The event raises money for the National Garden Scheme, which donates to several charities.

And new gardens open this year are Capesthorne (16 Fieldgate Lane), 3 Fieldgate Lawn, Oakwood House (Queens Road) and 1 Siddeley Avenue.

The gardens will open on Sunday June 17 from noon until 5pm. Homemade teas will be available at the Parochial Hall.

Last year, the National Garden Scheme donated £3 million to charities, including £500,000 to Macmillan, £500,000 to Marie Curie and another £500,000 to Hospice UK.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and are available at all gardens. Children attend free.