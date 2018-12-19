Kenilworth hotel's Christmas quiz raises more than £1,300 for charity

Louise Sheepy, deputy general manager of Kenilworth Holiday Inn (centre), with community fundraisers for Myton Hospice Louise Careless (left) and Rachel Stevens (right).
A Christmas quiz held at a Kenilworth hotel this month raised more than £1,300 for Myton Hospice.

Kenilworth's Holiday Inn hosted the quiz on Saturday December 7, complete with a Christmas buffet.

And the quiz managed to raise £1,350 for Myton Hospice.

Louise Careless, community fundraiser at Myton Hospice, wished to thank the Holiday Inn for hosting the quiz, and said the amount raised was 'fantastic'.

She added: "Their continued support this year has been so wonderful. It's also helped us in our efforts to raise the £9.6million this year we need to provide our services free of charge.”