Kenilworth Lions Grand Show coming this Saturday

The annual Grand Show organised by Kenilworth Lions will be returning to Abbey Fields once again this Saturday (June 9).

Kenilworth's deputy mayor Cllr Pat Cain will open the show this year after parading through the town on a cavalcade of motor-trikes.

Cllr Kate Dickson drawing raffle tickets at last year's show

During the afternoon there will be a wide range of acts performing on the stage and in the main arena, including the Royal Spa Brass Band, the Whitemans Dance Academy, the Unlikely, Kenilworth School, Viva Dance, Romany Pie, Magic Voices, and an Elvis impersonator.

There will also be a wide range of stalls to visit, run by many local charity and voluntary organisations and Kenilworth businesses.

At the end of the afternoon the draw for the Grand Show Raffle will be made by the deputy mayor.

John Whitehouse of Kenilworth Lions said the event took months of planning to organise, and hoped the weather would hold out.

Visitors browsing stalls at last year's show

He added: "The weather forecast for Saturday is looking pretty good at the moment, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

"Whatever the weather, though, it will be a great day out for all the family."

The show starts at 12.30pm, and is free to enter. There will also be parking for the show off Forrest Road for a small fee.