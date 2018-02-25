Kenilworth man to take on mammoth challenge for charity

A Kenilworth man who runs physiotherapy centres in Warwick and Leamington will be taking on a 140 mile challenge for charity.

Jonathan Davis, who runs Shires Physio in Warwick and Leamington, will be taking on a mammoth challenge in April to raise funds for Heart of England Mencap, which is a charity that supports people with learning disabilities across Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

On Saturday April 21, Jonathan will jump into a local pool to swim two miles. He will then get on his bike to cycle through the night, covering 112 miles to get to London.

With no time for sleep, he will then line-up to take on the London Marathon, looking to complete the last 26.2 miles in an incredible fundraising challenge.

The 37-year-old from Kenilworth is no stranger to physical challenges, having completed three marathons before, as well as three Ironman challenges.

But he has never attempted it overnight – until now.

“It might sound a little bit mad but in my job as a physio I meet so many really inspiring people, people really overcoming adversity and doing incredible things,” Jonathan said.

“This doesn’t even compare to what I have seen many of them go through – and that’s why I want to do it, to show how you can set yourself a challenge, overcome difficulty and achieve it.

“Fundraising for Heart of England Mencap – a charity which supports so many local people with learning disabilities, supporting them as they overcome adversity and focus on their abilities – is the perfect fit.”

Jonathan is hoping to raise way over the minimum £1,500 London Marathon requirement and is looking for support from local businesses as well as individual pledges.

Cath Errington, fundraising manager for Heart of England Mencap, said: “What Jonathan is attempting is absolutely incredible and we are so grateful for his support.

“He will be really inspirational to the people we support, people facing challenges every day.

“We’re going to use the money raised to inspire activity and sport in our customers – through adaptive sport sessions and to further our adaptive cycling programme too.

“Such an amazing challenge really deserves some amazing support so we’re urging everyone to get behind Jonathan and donate whatever they can knowing it will go directly to some of the most disadvantaged local people in their community.”

