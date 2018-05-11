Kenilworth MP praises staff during visit to Dogs Trust

The MP for Kenilworth and Southam was full of praise for staff working at Dogs Trust Kenilworth during a recent visit.

Jeremy Wright MP went along to the centre in Honiley on Friday May 4, and met a number of dogs currently awaiting a permanent home, including Coco the Alaskan Malamute.

Mr Wright thanked the staff who help make sure dogs at the centre are happy and healthy.

He said: “I really enjoyed visiting Dogs Trust Kenilworth and it is fantastic to see how hard they work to ensure that all of the dogs in their care are incredibly well looked after.

"I was impressed by the passion and enthusiasm that Dogs Trust staff have for the well-being of their canine residents and the way they go above and beyond to rehome so many unwanted dogs across Warwickshire.”

Following the visit, Helen Barlow, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “We were delighted to welcome Jeremy to our rehoming centre to show him the work we do for the dogs in our care.

"Like all of us at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, it is wonderful that Jeremy also cares so deeply about animal welfare and it was a fantastic opportunity to catch up on key dog welfare issues that we feel so strongly about, including responsible dog ownership.”