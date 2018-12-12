Kenilworth MP to back Theresa May in no confidence vote

Kenilworth's MP Jeremy Wright will back Prime Minister Theresa May in vote of no confidence in her leadership this evening.

He said:“I will be supporting the Prime Minister tonight. Not only because she deserves that support but also because the country does not need this distraction right now.

"The Prime Minister has focussed entirely on the national interest. I hope my colleagues will too.”

Conservative MPs will vote to either back or oust Mrs May between 6 and 8pm.

Mr Wright, the MP for Kenilworth and Southam, is the current Culture Secretary.

The article has been updated to reflect Mr Wright's current position. A spokesman previously said Mr Wright had nothing to say at that stage.