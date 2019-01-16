Kenilworth mum and daughter to star in Channel 4 show this weekend

A Kenilworth mother and daughter who transformed an old burger van into a new gin and prosecco bar will have their story told on a Channel 4 show this weekend.

Gaynor Fenwick, 53 and her daughter Megan, 27, will appear on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces on Sunday January 20 after the pair decided to spruce up the old van for Megan’s wedding, which took place last August.

The show filmed them transforming an old burger van into a gin and prosecco bar

Producers of the show loved their story, and documented how the van was changed as well as the final reveal to Megan, who saw it for the first time at her wedding.

When Megan told her mum she would like a gin and prosecco bar at her wedding, Gaynor thought they could turn it into a project by purchasing something old and sprucing it up.

Gaynor said: “We thought we might as well buy one and possibly sell it afterwards. So I looked on eBay and found this old burger van. We bought it for £1,000.

“It honestly stank. It was greasy and it was disgusting - it must have been around 20 years old. We left it for a bit and then started working on it.”

The new bar was revealed at Megan's wedding in August

Gaynor, a fan of George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, decided to contact the show to see if they would be interested in covering their project.

The programme features people who turn small, boring spaces into something far more exciting.

She did not think the show would seriously consider covering their project.

But to her surprise, Channel 4 decided to film the project after producers came to visit them.

Gaynor added: “They loved it. They said they’d really like to run with it.”

Over the summer last year, camera crews from Channel 4 followed the family as they set to work on transforming the old, pink, burger van, which the family had dubbed ‘The Pink Pig’.

Much of the family, including Gaynor’s husband Nigel, took advantage of last year’s dry summer to work as hard as they could on refurbishing the old van.

They had a tight deadline - Megan was getting married on August 4 - and it went right down to the wire, with finishing touches being put on the van just a day earlier.

The van was finally revealed at Megan’s wedding in Kineton, and proved very popular with her guests.

Gaynor said they got through 17 bottles of gin, 100 bottles of prosecco and 200 bottles of beer on the day.

And she praised the whole experience of being filmed for the programme.

She said: The film crews were just lovely. We really got on with George [Clarke, the presenter] and Will [Hardie, co presenter and craftsman].

“It was special for us as a family, and special for me and Meg to do this together.”

Gaynor and Megan have now decided to keep the van and are planning on hiring it out for events and weddings.

The episode will be shown at 8pm on Sunday January 20 on Channel 4. After that, it will be available to watch on the channel’s ‘All 4’ online service.