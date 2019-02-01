Kenilworth mum spreading love to charity runners around the world with homemade hearts

A Kenilworth mum has been spreading love to people around the world taking on a charity running challenge by sending them homemade crocheted hearts.

Last year, Louise Scrivener took on 'RED January' for mental health charity Mind. The challenge involves running every day throughout January, a month which can often leave people feeling down.

Louise has sent her hearts as far away as Australia

She followed other people trying RED January on the challenge's Facebook page. Reading other people's stories inspired Louise to try and spread the love even further and reassure people that they are not alone.

So alongside getting her running shoes out, Louise also got out her crochet hook and sent out 150 little crocheted hearts to people who wanted to receive one themselves, or wanted them for a loved one or a friend in need.

Louise decided to try RED January again this year, and the popularity of her hearts skyrocketed.

She decided to offer not only single hearts, but also packs of five for people to leave along their run for others to find and take home with them.

So far this year, Louise has sent out over 2,000 hearts to people up and down the country and even as far as France, the USA and Australia.

Louise said: “I’ve been blown away by the lovely messages and how touched people are when they receive their little heart in the post – and if I can give a little bit of happiness at a time when someone needs to be reminded that they’re not alone then I will keep going.”

“It’s been overwhelming this year though so I’ve been lucky enough to have support from some amazing people who have come forward offering their help in different ways, by making hearts, writing labels, donating wool and providing stamps.”

Anyone wishing to help Louise and her growing supporters to help share the love should get in touch via her Instagram page @takeheartxo, or should visit her fundraising page