Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan referendum takes place tomorrow

Kenilworth's residents will vote on whether to adopt the Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan, shaping the town's future for years to come, in tomorrow's referendum.

The town's voters will be asked ''Do you want Warwick District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Kenilworth to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?' on Thursday November 15.

The Neighbourhood Plan aims to give the town more control over new developments. If adopted, developers would have to follow its rules or risk their projects being denied planning permission.

It would also mean more money from developers would go back into the town.

It will sit alongside Warwick district's recently agreed Local Plan, which is bringing thousands of homes to Kenilworth.

The Neighbourhood Plan cannot stop the homes from coming, but can mitigate the possible harm the new homes might cause.

Kenilworth Town Council has been encouraging residents to vote 'yes'. It claims: "There is nothing to gain by voting no, but much to lose."

Some of the key policies in the Neighbourhood Plan include supporting 20mph speed limits at new developments, supporting a two-storey car park in Square West or Abbey End as long as electric charging points and bike parking are included, and support for prioritising pedestrians and cyclists on new or changed roads.

The Neighbourhood Plan also aims to make sure Castle Farm remains accessible to the public when the leisure centre is changed and Kenilworth Wardens move there, as well as ensuring nearby roads can accommodate predicted traffic increases.

Voting yes on the plan would also mean more of the Community Infrastructure Levy, which landowners or developers have to pay to Warwickshire County Council when a large new development is built, would go back into Kenilworth.

View the plan in full online or at Kenilworth Library