Kenilworth nursery gets 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

A Kenilworth nursery has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted after a recent inspection.

And the staff and children at Castle Nursery in Priory Road are set to celebrate the result with a garden party on Friday July 20.

Inspectors found the nursery’s leadership, teaching, development of the children and its influence on children’s outcomes all to be outstanding.

Mat Bromley, a teacher at Castle Nursery, said: “It’s a testament to the commitment shown by our whole team that we have received such inspiring feedback from Ofsted.

“Early Years education has such an important role to play in instilling a lifelong love of learning, and it’s great to feel that our passion and commitment has been recognised by the inspectors who have visited us at Castle.”

Ofsted inspector Josephine Heath visited the nursery on Friday June 15.

An inspection four years ago classed the nursery as ‘good’, but Josephine upped the rating to ‘outstanding’ after the latest visit.

In her report, she said the staff were ‘exceptional teachers’, and also found them to be ‘highly welcoming, warm and friendly.’

The report said managers were ‘incredibly passionate’ about their job and that the safety of children was prioritised by staff.

The curriculum was also praised, being described as ‘rich, varied and imaginative.’

Mother and daughter Pauline Weighell and Sarah Bromley, who run Castle Nursery, wished to thank all the children, parents and staff for the wonderful praise that Castle received following its inspection.