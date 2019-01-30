Kenilworth pub introduces new parking system due to overuse by non-customers

A Kenilworth pub has a new parking system designed to stop non-customers from parking there.

Customers who park at The Green Man in Warwick Road will now have to enter their registration number inside to have free parking.

The pub has installed automatic number plate recognition systems for vehicles entering the car park.

Any customers using the car park will have to enter their registration at the bar to get free parking. If they do not, they risk being fined.

A spokesman for The Green Man said: "We have recently introduced a parking monitoring system at the pub due to the overuse of the car park by non-guests, meaning at times people intending to visit couldn’t as the car park was already full.

“The new system asks guests visiting the pub to enter their car registration into a number of tablets located inside the pub, giving them free use of the car park when visiting.

"We’ve installed multiple signs inside the pub and across the car park informing guests of the new system. We’re also encouraging our team to make sure guests are fully aware of the new parking arrangements.

“If you feel you have incorrectly received a fine we ask that you get in contact with the team at the pub who will be happy to help.”

A similar system was recently introduced at the Holiday Inn to prevent people who are not staying at the hotel from parking there for free.