Kenilworth pupils take a step back in time

Pupils at a Kenilworth school have become time travellers, stepping back centuries to experience life as a Tudor.

Crackley Hall School’s Junior 5 left modern day Britain accompanied by staff and parents, all donned costumes, to enjoy a day exploring life in the 16th century.

The pupils began their day in the court of King Henry VIII in 1536 - Crackley’s great hall.

Students became members of the King’s household and tried their hands at typical Tudor professions and a range of crafts including alchemists, apothecaries, barbers, chandlers, leatherworkers, scholars (ink making and writing), scent bag and soap makers.

In the afternoon the children took on various roles at a mock royal banquet; some were servants whilst others were entertainers, dancers and even singers.

The day, led by History Off The Page - a company who run historical workshops - was organised by teacher Sarah Lammas.

She said: “The children had an amazing time, immersed in history and surrounded by authentic replica artefacts.

“It was a day full of practical learning, storytelling and drama.”

Sebastian from J5 said: “Tudor Day was amazing - the man was very knowledgeable and made history come to life.”

Fellow J5 pupil, Amy, added: “The stories of Tudor punishments made me feel glad I’m living now and not then.”