Kenilworth RFC players praised after building play area for kids with additional needs

The hard work of players from Kenilworth RFC in building a new play area for children with additional needs at a Birmingham school has been praised by its assistant headteacher.

Senior team players joined forces with volunteers from Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby, to spend the day building a life-enhancing outside space for pupils at Calthorpe Academy in Birmingham back in January.

Chris McCartney, Assistant Head at Calthorpe Academy, said: "We’re really thankful to all our volunteers.

"Their hard work has opened up an otherwise ‘no-go zone’ for pupils and delivered an amazing outdoor space for personal development through play. We now have a lovely walkway and outdoor classroom in our small wooded area."

And Kenilworth RFC's Jai Purewal said the day was challenging, but rewarding. He added: "Our rugby club has a long tradition of charity and community support, not just in Kenilworth but also further afield, and is a Wooden Spoon Partner Rugby Club.

"We are very grateful to our members, sponsors and supporters for all of their support."