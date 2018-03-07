Kenilworth RFC players praised after building play area for kids with additional needs

Kenilworth RFC at Calthorpe Academy
Kenilworth RFC at Calthorpe Academy
Share this article

The hard work of players from Kenilworth RFC in building a new play area for children with additional needs at a Birmingham school has been praised by its assistant headteacher.

Senior team players joined forces with volunteers from Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby, to spend the day building a life-enhancing outside space for pupils at Calthorpe Academy in Birmingham back in January.

Chris McCartney, Assistant Head at Calthorpe Academy, said: "We’re really thankful to all our volunteers.

"Their hard work has opened up an otherwise ‘no-go zone’ for pupils and delivered an amazing outdoor space for personal development through play. We now have a lovely walkway and outdoor classroom in our small wooded area."

And Kenilworth RFC's Jai Purewal said the day was challenging, but rewarding. He added: "Our rugby club has a long tradition of charity and community support, not just in Kenilworth but also further afield, and is a Wooden Spoon Partner Rugby Club.

"We are very grateful to our members, sponsors and supporters for all of their support."