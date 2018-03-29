Kenilworth road will close to unload building materials onto councillor's development

Part of a Kenilworth road will be closed over different days in April and May to allow building materials to be unloaded onto a district councillor's development.

Part of High Street will be closed from Monday April 9 to allow building materials to be unloaded at the site of Cllr Peter Whiting’s project to build a house at number 39.

The road is likely to be closed from 8am to 4pm on Monday April 9, Wednesday April 11, Monday April 16 and Monday April 23. Night closures are also likely from Tuesday May 8 to Friday May 11.

An alternative route will be signed and is available via: High Street, Castle Hill, Castle Road, Borrowell Lane, Smalley Place, The Square, Abbey End, Abbey Hill, Rosemary Hill, and Bridge Street.

Construction vehicles associated with Cllr Whiting's project have caused controversy in the past, with High Street resident Ojars Bartmanis claiming his wife Maggie was almost knocked down by a vehicle trying to pass a parked truck on the road next to the site.

Planning permission was granted for the development in June 2016.