Kenilworth Round Table looking for new members ahead of new fundraising year

Voluntary group Kenilworth Round Table is looking for new members to join its ranks ahead of its new fundraising year.

The group, which raises money for local charities and organises Kenilworth's fireworks display each year at Kenilworth Castle, has put together its calendar for the next 12 months and is looking forward to a packed programme of events.

Events this year include gliding, a brewery tour and snooker tournament, as well as joining other Round Table groups for a walking weekend and a sailing weekend.

But the group's main role is getting involved in the Kenilworth community.

KRT’s new chairman Rob Eason, who took over from Martin Turner at the club’s AGM in April, said: "Round Table is a brilliant way to get involved in your local community and at the same time have fun with a great group of friends.

"We’ve got a packed calendar but we recognise everyone’s busy so members can get involved as much as they’re able to.

"We’re a friendly group and are always keen to welcome new members so we’d encourage anyone to get in touch and come along to one of our events."

Kenilworth Round Table is open to men aged between 18 and 45.

Anyone interested in joining should send a message via the group's website or Facebook page.