Kenilworth's Boxing Day Duck Race not far away

Tickets to Kenilworth Lions’ Boxing Day Duck Race in Kenilworth are on sale at several shops in the town.
The race will take place at the ford on Castle Road at noon. The ducks, which are all numbered, are dropped into Finham Brook before drifting along to the finish line in Abbey Fields.
Top prizes on the day are £100, £75, £50 and £25. All money raised on the day goes to the Lions - who then donate the money to a variety of good causes.
Tickets can be bought for £1 each from:
Kenilworth Lions Furniture Store, Farmer Ward Road
Angels Boutique, High Street;
Steve Crowe and Son Butchers, Whitemoor Road;
Bakers Dozen, Leyes Lane
Gentry Hair Salon, Station Road
Kenilworth Books, Talisman square
Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Leyes Lane
Coventry Building Society, Warwick Road
The Kenilworth Centre, Abbey End Car Park
Waverley Day Centre, Waverley Road
The Virgins and Castle, High Street
The Tiltyard, Leyes Lane
The Engine, Mill End
The Gauntlet, Caesar Road