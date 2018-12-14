Kenilworth's Boxing Day Duck Race not far away

Tickets to Kenilworth Lions’ Boxing Day Duck Race in Kenilworth are on sale at several shops in the town.

The race will take place at the ford on Castle Road at noon. The ducks, which are all numbered, are dropped into Finham Brook before drifting along to the finish line in Abbey Fields.

Top prizes on the day are £100, £75, £50 and £25. All money raised on the day goes to the Lions - who then donate the money to a variety of good causes.

Tickets can be bought for £1 each from:

Kenilworth Lions Furniture Store, Farmer Ward Road

Angels Boutique, High Street;

Steve Crowe and Son Butchers, Whitemoor Road;

Bakers Dozen, Leyes Lane

Gentry Hair Salon, Station Road

Kenilworth Books, Talisman square

Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Leyes Lane

Coventry Building Society, Warwick Road

The Kenilworth Centre, Abbey End Car Park

Waverley Day Centre, Waverley Road

The Virgins and Castle, High Street

The Tiltyard, Leyes Lane

The Engine, Mill End

The Gauntlet, Caesar Road