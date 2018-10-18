Kenilworth School's 1,300 pupils all learn to restart a heart

Every pupil at Kenilworth School was taught how to restart a heart this week as part of an international drive to improve first aid.

All 1,300 pupils were taught CPR by ex-pupil and trainee paramedic Paul Rowlands, as well as volunteers from Warwickshire Hearts, charity Evelyn’s Gift and mayor Cllr Mike Hitchins.

Paul said: "It was a real privilege to teach a subject I’m so passionate about to so many bright, young, engaging faces."

And Headteacher Hayden Abbott added: “It has been a very worthwhile experience for our students and I am indebted to the many volunteers from the community who came into school to offer their support and expertise in this important training event.”

The training was part of World Restart a Heart Day, an initiative set up by several charities such as the British Heart Foundation to teach lifesaving techniques around the world.