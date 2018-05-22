Kenilworth Scout group inviting old members to join 75th anniversary celebrations

A Kenilworth Scout group is gearing up for its 75th anniversary celebrations - and is inviting old members to join in the fun.

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from Abbey Scout Group will be going on a special camp at the Alfrey Activity Centre near Meriden over the bank holiday weekend from Friday May 25 to Sunday May 27.

And the group's leader Chris Barnwell is hoping old group members with bygone memories will join them on the evening of Saturday May 26 for a campfire, hog-roast and raffle draw.

Other activities on the day include an assault course, abseiling and a 'bouncy castle disco'.

Chris said: "It's about keeping the group going. We do struggle for adult support and for leaders, but something like this brings everyone together.

"Some of our old leaders will be there to reminisce about their favourite scouting moments, but it's hard to stay in touch with everyone these days and anyone with memories to share, old photographs and knowledge of the group's history should get in touch."

Chris also said it was a good way for older members to see how Scouting has changed.

He added: "Reef knots, first aid and survival skills are still part of the package but scouting is about so much more these days.

"It's about building confidence in young people and having a great time away from home.

"Scouting has really moved on and over the years has seen growth in modern activities to complement the more traditional ones along with the introduction of younger and mixed groups."

Abbey Scout Group was founded on March 23, 1943, but the bank holiday weekend was chosen as the best time to mark the anniversary.

Anyone wanting to contact Chris should email him at abbeyscoutgroup@btinternet.com