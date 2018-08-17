Kenilworth shopkeeper’s ordeal with armed robbers

The owner of a newsagents and post office in Kenilworth is urging people to come forward to help police after an armed robbery this week.

Raj Kumar, who has run Kenilworth News in Bridge Street for three years, was inside his shop on Monday morning (August 13) when armed robbers came in and demanded money.

Kenilworth post office robbery.'Raj Kumar shows where the missing till came from. NNL-180814-152252009

He said: “It happened around 8.10am. I was in the shop when three men came in wearing balaclavas and a huge knife and they told me to open the safe.

“They broke my alarm system, they cut the table and they took the till.

“I have never seen a big knife like this. I am okay but it was scary. We open at 7am – it was lucky no one was in.

“Someone must have been around outside and seen something, so please come forward and help the police.”

As well as Mr Kumar, Warwickshire Police is also appealing for witnesses to the robbery in Kenilworth and another in Nuneaton.

The two robberies both happened on Monday morning and officers were investigating whether the two are connected.

Police were called to the Co-op store on Chesterton Drive in Nuneaton at around 6.45am on Monday morning (August 13).

Three men are understood to have entered the rear of the premises and threatened the staff with weapons.

Money was stolen and a grey/champagne-colour Peugeot 308 was also taken.

At around 8am police were called to a report of the robbery at the newsagent-post office on Bridge Street in Kenilworth.

Money was stolen from the shop.

Enquiries into the robbery in Kenilworth were ongoing but police have identified a vehicle that may be linked to this incident.

Officers are appealing for information about a silver Renault Megane with a front number plate ending ZLV and a rear number plate ending VPN that was seen parked on Bridge Street at the time of the robbery.

It is believed it left the area shortly after 8am, turning right onto New Street and heading towards Coventry.

Detective Inspector Andy Reynolds said: “A thorough investigation has been launched following these incidents, and we are thankful that nobody was seriously injured.

“Clearly it is very early in our investigation but we are looking at the circumstances of each robbery closely to see if they are linked.

“We are keen for anyone who was in the areas at the time of the incidents to get in touch and would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a grey/champagne coloured Peugeot 308.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing but any information, no matter how small, could be significant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 35 of 13 August for the Nuneaton incident or 49 of 13 August for the Kenilworth incident.