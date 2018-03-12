Kenilworth Station's opening date still unconfirmed, council admits

The opening date for Kenilworth's new station has still not been confirmed, Warwickshire County Council admitted today (Monday).

The £13.6 million station's opening has been delayed four times.

And while station operator West Midlands Railway had tweeted the station may open on Monday March 19, it said that was the earliest possible date.

Warwickshire County Council could not confirm when the station would open when asked today.

A spokesman said: "Warwickshire County Council is working with the rail industry to finalise the opening date for Kenilworth Station and the beginning of the new services. This date will be confirmed as soon as possible."

When the station opens, it will run an hourly service between Coventry and Leamington. There will be no service on Sundays initially.