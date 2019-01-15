Kenilworth town councillor reveals why she resigned

A Kenilworth town councillor who resigned from her post last week has now revealed the reasons behind her decision.

Cllr Helen Delaney, a Conservative councillor for the Abbey ward, handed in her resignation on Wednesday January 9.

The town council did not say why she had resigned, but Mrs Delaney, who runs estate agents MayChild in Kenilworth, has now said the demands of running her business meant she could not fully commit herself to being a town councillor.

She said: "My life has changed quite dramatically in the last year, in a way I could not have envisaged when appointed in 2015.

"I am spending a considerable time abroad in both Europe and America for business, leaving insufficient time to fulfil my duties as Kenilworth town councillor representing Abbey ward. It was a hard decision to submit my letter of resignation this January.

"It has been a wonderful, rewarding experience being part of Kenilworth Town Council and one I will treasure. The Town Clerks, Mayor´s secretary and my fellow Councillors have been excellent to work with and I thank them for all the support they have shown me.

"It has been a privilege representing the people of Abbey Ward and I wish Kenilworth Town Council all the very best."

The town council may choose to pick someone to fill the vacancy, or could decide to leave the post vacant.

There will be no by-election for the post. The law states if the vacancy appears within six months of a full election - which will happen in May - a council cannot hold a by-election.

Mrs Delaney will still stay in her role as treasurer of Kenilworth in Bloom, as she said bookkeeping can easily be done remotely.