Kenilworth turns out in force for Christmas lights events

Hundreds of Kenilworth residents turned out over the weekend to see the town's Christmas lights be switched on.

High Street's lights were illuminated on Friday November 30, and a new Christmas tree-shaped light was lit up next to the war memorial in Abbey Hill to remember those who died in the First World War.

A Christmas market and 'family fun day' was held in Talisman square complete with a snowglobe, a visit from Father Christmas and entertainment from school choirs and dance groups.

And Warwick Road's lights were turned on by seven-year-old Alfie Dingley and his mum Hannah Deacon, whose story helped the government legalise the prescription of medical cannabis, as well as June Clifford who has worked at Tesco Express in Leyes Lane for many years.

Lights were also been put up at Oaks Precinct and Leyes Lane, and newly this year on Whitemoor Road and Millar Court.

Chair of the Kenilworth Lights Committee Cllr Richard Hales said the weekend 'exceeded all expectations'.

High Street's lights switch-on attracted a big crowd

He added: "It was brilliant. The memorial tree on Friday was lovely and really well attended. And Old Town was the busiest I've seen it.

"Saturday's family fun day was one of the nicest things I've been involved in - just the whole feel of it with all the schools singing, the different dance groups and all the free activities was great.

"Sunday was just fantastic too. Having June, Alfie and Hannah turn the lights on and seeing their faces makes you think all the effort has been worth it."

High Street's and Warwick Road's lights used to be switched on during different weekends.

Priors Field Choir were one of those singing on Saturday December 1's market and family fun day in Talisman square

But after criticism of the events and the lights two years ago, the format was shaken up last year and proved to be much more popular. It was decided to do something similar for this year's events.

Cllr Hales added: "Look at how far we've come in two years. We've had some quite poor lights and events that didn't really work.

"But these are lights that Kenilworth can be proud of, and it's a real community event now."

Cllr Hales will be stepping down from his role as chair of the Lights Committee next year. He will be replaced by fellow town councillor Marilyn Bates.

Shops on Whitemoor Road have lights this year