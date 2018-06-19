Kenilworth Twinning Association enjoys visit to France following membership surge

The Kenilworth Twinning Association recently enjoyed a visit to Kenilworth's twin town of Bourg-la-Reine in France after recent growth in the group's membership.

And Tony Jones of the KTA said this trip was just the start of a packed year for the group, which will see the KTA meet members of twinning groups from its other twin town of Eppstein in Germany, and Roccalumera in Sicily, which has a friendship link with Kenilworth.

The chteau and gardens of Vaux-le-Vicomte, where the KTA visited during their trip

He added: "The KTA is enjoying a growing membership and has a very busy 2018 in prospect with an incoming visit from Roccalumera in Sicily this July and an outgoing trip to Eppstein in August to help celebrate the 700th anniversary of their town charter.

"It is worth noting that this growth is down to a huge effort by members of the KTA as all of these visits and activities are funded by the association itself."

21 members made the trip over to the French town on the outskirts of Paris. The journey was shared with the Leamington Twinning Group, who were visiting their own twin town of Sceaux, near Bourg-la-Reine, at the same time.

On arrival, the KTA visitors were warmly welcomed at a reception hosted by the new chair of the Bourg-la-Reine Twinning Committee Christine Dixmeier and the town mayor Patrick Donath.

Host families organised excursions and activities for the Kenilworth visitors and all members enjoyed a day trip to the Château and gardens of Vaux-le-Vicomte, completed in 1661 by the then Chancellor of Louis XIV, Nicolas Fouquet.

The Kenilworth Twinning Association was founded in 1982 and aims to foster links and friendship between people across Europe.

Chair of the KTA Sheila Skinner said this was more important than ever after Brexit.