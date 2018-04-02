Kenilworth Walk of Witness well attended

Dozens of Christians from Kenilworth and Leek Wootton turned out for the annual Walk of Witness on Good Friday (March 30).
Walkers gathered at St John's Church at 9.30am before the procession set off with the wooden cross up Warwick Road.
An act of worship then took place in Abbey End, with vicars from different Kenilworth churches all giving sermons.
The cross was then carried up to Abbey Hill where it was planted.
A further act of worship and hymn singing then took place before refreshments were served in Abbey Hill United Reformed Church.